Louisiana roars back in 2nd half, beats UTA 77-65

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Frank Bartley IV scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half as Louisiana dominated the final period to beat UT Arlington 77-65 on Thursday night to remain alone and unbeaten atop the Sun Belt Conference.

Louisiana (16-3, 6-0), trailing 44-32 at the break, battled back to take its first lead, 51-50, following JaKeenan Gant's 3-pointer with 13:11 left. UTA was held scoreless for over eight minutes and the Ragin' Cajuns led 53-50 following Justin Miller's trey at the 9:12 mark.

Louisiana continued the push, outscoring UTA 15-7 down the stretch. The Ragin' Cajuns won the second half 45-21.

Bartley hit 7 of 13 from the floor and made all nine free throw attempts. Marcus Stroman added 12 points while dishing out six assists and Bryce Washington chipped in nine points with 16 rebounds. Miller added 10 points for Louisiana.

Kevin Hervey led UTA (12-8, 3-4) with 25 points and nine boards.