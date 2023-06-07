Louisiana Pooch Sets Guinness World Record For Largest Tongue On Living Dog

When it comes to long doggy tongues, a Labrador/German shepherd mix is licking all comers.

Zoey, a 3-year-old canine from Metairie, Louisiana, has just been declared the living dog with the world’s largest tongue by Guinness World Records.

For the record ― both literally and figuratively ― Zoey’s tongue measures a whopping 5 inches long ― longer than a 12-ounce can of soda.

Zoey was only 6 weeks old when she was adopted by Sadie and Drew Williams, but her tongue was titanic even back then. Sadie said Zoey’s tongue was sticking out of her mouth in their very first picture.

Drew said that the length of Zoey’s tongue was most apparent after she had been playing outside and was “slobbering all over the place.”

A vet measured Zoey’s tongue last year, and after the dimensions were submitted to Guinness World Records, her tongue was officially recognized as the largest on a living dog.

In the process, Zoey beat out the previous living record holder, Bisbee, an English setter from Tucson, Arizona, who was awarded the title earlier this year.

However, both Zoey and Bisbee will have to grow their tongues out a lot more if they want to claim the all-time record, previously held by Mochi, a St. Bernard in South Dakota.

Mochi’s tongue measured a whopping 7.3 inches before she died in October 2021 at the age of 12.