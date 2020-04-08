Louisiana Police Apologize After Using Terrifying Siren from The Purge to Start Nightly Curfew

The residents in one city in Louisiana got quite the scare last week.

Police in Acadia Parish, a section of Louisiana in which the city of Crowley sits, drove around the city playing a siren to warn residents that curfew was starting. The city implemented a nightly curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in hopes of curbing the fast-growing spread of the novel coronavirus in the area.

But when residents heard the siren used, they realized the familiar sound was the exact same siren used in The Purge franchise. In the films, the siren signals the beginning of a 12-hour lawless period where all crimes, including murder, are legal.

KATC, a news station in Louisiana, shared video of the sound filling the empty streets, eerily reminiscent of the violent and deadly Purge movies.

After residents complained, Crowley Police chief Jimmy Broussard told KATC he had no idea the siren was used in the Purge movies. Their intent was to use a sound that wasn’t the same as normal police sirens.

The siren will no longer be used, and the Acadia Parish sheriff further told KATC that the police department will not use sirens in the future to announce the curfew.

“Last night a ‘Purge Siren’ was utilized by the Crowley Police Department as part of their starting curfew. We have received numerous complaints with the belief that our agency was involved in this process. We were not involved in the use of the ‘Purge Siren’ and will not utilize any type of siren for this purpose,” Acadia Parish sheriff K.P. Gibson said in a statement to the news station.