Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Potentially Undervalued?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Louisiana-Pacific’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Louisiana-Pacific?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 21%, trading at US$63.90 compared to my intrinsic value of $52.66. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Louisiana-Pacific’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Louisiana-Pacific look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Louisiana-Pacific, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? If you believe LPX is currently trading above its value, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LPX for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Price climbed passed its true value, in addition to a risky future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

If you want to dive deeper into Louisiana-Pacific, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Louisiana-Pacific and we think they deserve your attention.

