Louisiana Father Arrested After House Fire Kills His 3 Children: 'Tragic and Senseless'

The New Orleans Police Department shared in a news release that the tragic incident occurred as a result of an apparent domestic dispute

WVUE FOX 8 New Orleans Photo of home

Three children in Louisiana died as a result of a house fire that was allegedly set by their father, New Orleans police said.

The New Orleans Police Department explained in a news release that the tragic incident allegedly occurred as a result of an apparent domestic dispute between the children's parents.

Related: At Least 189 Decaying Bodies Recovered from Colorado Funeral Home, Say Police

The NOPD and New Orleans Fire Department responded to the home shortly after midnight on Wednesday after the children's mother called 911. She reported that their father, Joseph Washington, Sr., 29, was threatening to burn the house down.

During the call for help, the mother told dispatchers, “He’s screaming on the phone. I hear the kids screaming. Y’all are just going to have to break through the door. Don’t let anything happen, please," per WVUE.

While the mother was not home when the incident took place, the NOFD found two of the children — a 5-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy — upon entry to the home. According to a news release by the department, one was "found in the front room just a few feet from the front door and the other not far away, between the kitchen and front room."

Related: How DNA from 'Illicit' Affair Helped Crack Nurse's 1986 Cold Case Murder

Both children were transported to a nearby hospital by New Orleans Emergency Medical Services, where they succumbed to their injuries about an hour later. As firefighters continued to work on keeping the fire from extending to neighboring areas and continued to search the home, the third child — a 3-year-old boy — was found deceased "near the center of the dwelling." According to the NOPD, their official cause of death will be determined by a coroner.



The NOFD explained in their report that "17 NOFD apparatuses and support vehicles, carrying forty-six Fire Operations personnel, were used to bring this incident under control at 12:40 a.m."

Story continues

After the NOPD’s Child Abuse Unit began its investigation, Washington, Sr. was determined to be the prime suspect and was apprehended at an exit at I-610 East. The NOPD reported that Washington, Sr. attempted to escape officers by jumping off the overpass.

Following his capture, he was taken for treatment of potential injuries at a local hospital. Washington, Sr. was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and one count of aggravated arson.

During a press conference, interim NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick referred to the situation as a "tragic and senseless and horrific death of three young children."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.



"Collectively, we are outraged," she said. "We are disappointed. We are deeply saddened. So as a collective voice, we share the outrage of this community."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.