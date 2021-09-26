Louisiana Camaro Driver Does Donuts, Gets Arrested

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

These are the most courteous donuts we’ve ever seen…

St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana announced recently it arrested 18-year-old Jaden Michael Jamal Edwards for “reckless driving incidents in LaPlace neighborhoods.” The video included with the announcement shows a fourth-gen Chevrolet Camaro turning some rather pathetic donuts in a residential 3-way intersection, captured by a surveillance camera in the area.

After someone called the sheriff’s office to report the crime, which we’re sure just left the neighborhood just reeling, officers responded to investigate. Upon reviewing the surveillance footage and noting the orange 1999 Camaro then went looking for it.

image credit: Facebook

Edwards apparently didn’t think he would get in trouble for doing some donuts in the intersection, because he was still in the area. Officers spotted his Camaro and stopped it. That’s when the driver was arrested and charged with reckless operation of a vehicle, which is a misdemeanor.

This allegedly wasn’t Edward’s first rodeo. Authorities say they have video footage of the same orange Chevy Camaro “spinning the car side ways (sic)” while going through another intersection. We’re assuming that wasn’t a major intersection, but it’s still a dumb thing to do.

image credit: Facebook

We’re definitely not condoning what Edwards allegedly did, because using roadways as a private racetrack is dangerous and irresponsible. Funny enough, he flipped on his hazards before starting the stunt, just in case. Still, young kids get stupid ideas which they sometimes follow through on. In this case, charging him with a misdemeanor seems a little heavy-handed. After all, those donuts were pretty tame. Maybe the prosecutor will cut him a deal, because the kid definitely needs to get it through his head driving that way isn’t a good idea.

Many of the comments left on the video posted to Facebook seemed to agree with our sentiment, although some seem to think the police should just not enforce the law. However, the best one came from one user observing that perhaps the greater crime is the deplorable state of the roads, which we have to agree is pretty cringeworthy. The local government should really step up and maintain all those crackling surfaces better.

