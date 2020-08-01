Louisiana assistant coach D.J. Looney, 31, dies after suffering heart attack at team workout

Sam Cooper
Yahoo Sports
Louisiana assistant D.J. Looney died after suffering a heart attack Saturday morning. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Louisiana assistant D.J. Looney died after suffering a heart attack Saturday morning. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

D.J. Looney, an assistant coach for the University of Louisiana football team, died Saturday morning after suffering a heart attack at a team workout at Cajun Field in Lafayette. 

According to Sports Illustrated, Looney was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. He was 31 years old. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

“At this time, the Department of Athletics asks that fans, friends and acquaintances of Coach Looney keep his family and the football program in their thoughts and prayers,” the Louisiana athletic department said in a statement. 

Looney was entering his third season on the UL football staff working with the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offensive line. Looney helped develop two UL linemen — Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson — into NFL draft picks. Hunt was chosen No. 39 overall by the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 draft while Dotson went in the fourth round (No. 135 overall) to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Before his time at Louisiana, Looney served as a tight ends coach at Mississippi State, where he played offensive line from 2007 to 2010. He got his coaching start as a graduate assistant for Dan Mullen at MSU in 2011. He also had a stint as a graduate assistant at Georgia in 2016, spent two seasons coaching tackles and tight ends at Central Arkansas and was the offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at East Mississippi Community College. 

After the news of Looney’s death emerged, tributes poured in from colleagues, teammates and players on social media. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next