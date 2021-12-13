Louise Redknapp’s mum ‘told singer she would get back with Jamie after marriage ended’

Louise Redknapp pictured in London in 2021 (PA)

Louise Redknapp said her mother told her she would get back with Jamie after their marriage broke down.

The high-profile couple ended their fairytale marriage of 19 years in 2017 - just months after the songstress completed her stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

Their divorce sent shockwaves through the showbiz world at the time as the Redknapps had been a celebrity power couple.

Now the singer, 47, has revealed her mum thought the split wouldn’t be forever and had reassured her at the time “everything was gonna be alright”.

Speaking on Steve Anderson’s Such A Good Feeling podcast, she said: “Mum said to me, ‘You know what Lou, sometimes you have to break to come back together.

“You are going to have to accept that this isn’t gonna go away overnight’.”

At the time, she had moved into her mother’s home with her sons shortly after the break up.

It was this very heart-to-heart with her mother that inspired the emotional lyrics in her 2019 song Breaking Back Together from her album Heavy Love.

However, despite her mother’s words, they did not get back together after their split.

Both of the stars have since moved on with their lives since their marriage ended.

The singer has been focusing on her career and her children while her husband has found a new love.

They continue to amicably co-parent their sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13.

In recent weeks, Redknapp has become a father again to his baby son Raphael who he shares with his new wife Frida.

He has been every inch the proud dad, sharing a slew of photographs on Instagram with his followers including the special moment his baby met his mum for the first time.

The newlyweds first begun dating in 2019 but the couple were married in October, not long before their baby was born.

