Louise Fletcher, actress who won an Oscar as the malevolent Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest – obituary

Telegraph Obituaries
·6 min read
Louise Fletcher as Nurse Ratched - Silver Screen Collection
Louise Fletcher as Nurse Ratched - Silver Screen Collection

Louise Fletcher, who has died aged 88, gained cinematic immortality through her portrayal of the terrifyingly cold and manipulative Nurse Ratched in Milos Forman’s 1975 adaptation of Ken Kesey’s novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, in which she was memorably opposed by Jack Nicholson as RP McMurphy, a small-time crook incarcerated in a mental hospital who attempts to lead a rebellion against her authority.

While the film proved an enormous success – it became only the second film to make a clean sweep of the five most prestigious prizes at the 1976 Academy Awards, including that of Best Actress for Fletcher – it also proved the sole high point in a career which saw her talents sadly wasted by an industry that seemed to have no place for her.

Estelle Louise Fletcher was born on July 22 1934 in Birmingham, Alabama, the daughter of an Episcopalian minister and his wife, both of whom were deaf; Louise was taught to speak by an aunt who also encouraged her interest in acting. On graduating from the University of North Carolina, she travelled in the late 1950s to Los Angeles, where she took an office job while studying acting at night.

With Jack Nicholson after their Best Actress and Best Actor wins at the Academy Awards in 1976 - Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
With Jack Nicholson after their Best Actress and Best Actor wins at the Academy Awards in 1976 - Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Due to her height (5ft 10in), she initially found herself cast primarily in Western television series such as Lawman, Maverick, Wagon Train and The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp, leavened on occasion by appearances in such popular shows as The Untouchables and Perry Mason.

On her marriage in 1959 to the agent Jerry Bick (whose clients included the crime writer, Jim Thompson) and the subsequent birth of their two sons, Fletcher retired from acting following her one feature film role of this period, as an air force wife in the turgid Rock Hudson vehicle A Gathering of Eagles (1963).

Ten years later, Louise Fletcher returned to television work before being cast in Robert Altman’s Thieves Like Us (1974), a remake of Nicholas Ray’s 1948 crime film, They Live by Night, produced by Bick following his collaboration with Altman the previous year on The Long Goodbye. Fletcher’s supporting performance, as a tired, no-nonsense housewife in Depression-era Mississippi who betrays Keith Carradine’s bank robber to the law, made a strong impression, leading Altman to devise a character based on Fletcher for his next film, Nashville (1975).

“Nashville was in development,” Fletcher recalled, “and my parents came from Birmingham to visit the set. He [Altman] witnessed Jerry not being able to communicate with them, and I was sort of the go-between, the interpreter for them with everybody. He got this idea to write a character who has a deaf child … and that was going to be my part.”

But following a falling-out with United Artists, Altman took the picture elsewhere, jettisoning both Fletcher and Bick in the process, and handing the part to Lily Tomlin. “He took my family identity, then to treat me in that way. I stopped speaking to him, because he hurt me so bad,” Fletcher said, although she would later make a cameo appearance as herself in the director’s The Player (1992).

Following a secondary role in Russian Roulette (1975), a lame espionage thriller co-produced by Bick with Sir Lew Grade’s ITC and starring George Segal, she put herself in contention for the part for which she will always be remembered.

With Mimi Sarkisian and Jack Nicholson in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest - United Artists/Fantasy Films/Kobal/Shutterstock
With Mimi Sarkisian and Jack Nicholson in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest - United Artists/Fantasy Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

As Milos Forman later recounted, “We were all convinced that we had to have somebody who is really [the] personification of evil. We offered the part to about four actresses who would fill this image. They all turned it down. Then one day I met Louise Fletcher [having seen her performance in Thieves Like Us]... I slowly started to realise that it will be much more powerful if it’s not this visible evil, that she is only an instrument of evil, she doesn’t know that she is evil.”

Interviewed on set, Fletcher remarked of Nurse Ratched, “I see her as a human being who – she’s not a medieval witch. I see her as a woman who believes totally in what she’s doing. She believes that what’s she’s doing is absolutely right and best for all the patients.”

Adapted from the 1962 novel by Kesey and co-produced by Michael Douglas, whose father Kirk had played McMurphy on stage in 1963, the film was shot at the Oregon State Hospital, with Forman encouraging his cast to improvise, a luxury denied to Fletcher by the nature of her part: “I was so jealous of all those actors being able to cavort and laugh and do all the crazy things they did, that one day it just got too much for me, and I just stood up and unbuttoned my dress and ripped it off and threw it down on the floor, and I thought I’ll show them I’m a real woman under here. I think that must’ve been what I was thinking, you know – I’m not this monster!”

Fletcher’s success at the 1976 Academy Awards, during which she thanked her parents in sign language, proved remarkably short-lived. Her next film was Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977), directed by John Boorman and starring Richard Burton. The former’s intention was to make “an experimental metaphysical thriller” on the nature of goodness, a notion decidedly at odds with Warner Brothers’ desire for more of the same crude shock tactics which had distinguished the 1974 original.

On casting Louise Fletcher as a psychiatrist, Boorman recalled that “She had an air of authority. She was tall and regal. Burton said to her, ‘I’m a Welsh dwarf and it’s always my fate to be cast with tall leading ladies.’ ”

While the resultant film was an artistic and financial failure, it was at least a notorious failure, which is more than can be said for Fletcher’s subsequent films. The Cheap Detective (1978) saw her impersonating Ingrid Bergman in a puerile Neil Simon parody of various Humphrey Bogart films, after which she provided solid support to Hal Holbrook in the underrated Natural Enemies (1979).

In her long-running role as Kai Wynn in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - CBS Photo Archive
In her long-running role as Kai Wynn in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - CBS Photo Archive

In 1980, however, her appearance in the title role of an obscure Belgian comedy led one commentator to refer to Mama Dracula as “just the latest in a wide variety of oddball parts she has played since winning her 1975 Oscar.”

Her fortunes fared no better in the 1980s, her small role in the Stephen King adaptation Firestarter (1984) being followed by a part as a cemetery director in Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in America that same year which was cut from the American-release print (though subsequently restored in the “extended” version). Nonetheless, by this stage, and with, as she said, bills to pay, she continued to work busily in television, enjoying some success as Kai Wynn in the series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993-1999), while all too often being required to play pale imitations of her most celebrated character.

Louise Fletcher was divorced from Jerry Bick in 1978. She died at her home in the south of France, having previously survived two bouts of breast cancer. She is survived by her two sons.

Louise Fletcher, born July 22 1934, died September 23 2022

Latest Stories

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seve