Louise Christie claims shock silver medal at Commonwealth Games

Louise Christie's shock silver secured Scotland's first rhythmic gymnastics medal at the Commonwealth Games in nearly three decades.

Joanne Walker was the last to reach the podium when she won hoop bronze in Victoria and a disbelieving Christie followed her lead in the ribbon event.

The 21-year-old Aberdonian – also the first Scottish women to compete in an apparatus event since 1994 - executed a sensational routine and held the lead till the very last competitor, when Malaysia's Joe Ee Ng snatched the gold away.

“That wait felt like a lifetime," said Christie, who trains at Beacon Rhythmic Gymnastics in Aberdeen and was watched by a loud cheering squad from home at Arena Birmingham.

“It just feels amazing, it’s going to take a long time to sink in, but I have a medal around my neck.

“I was a bit disappointed with ribbon over the past couple of days as I knew that I could do a lot better than I did in qualifying.

“I just went out there and left it all out on the floor. I deliberately choose an upbeat routine because I wanted to enjoy it and feed off the crowd.

"But no matter what the result was I knew I couldn’t have done it better.”

Christie has clocked up the miles to compete in Birmingham, earning her place by performances at qualifying all over Britain and often training in the city.

“The journey to the Games hasn’t been easy," she added.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself and there was a time when I lost a bit of confidence and didn’t think I was going to qualify for the Games.

“To be here with a medal around my neck is crazy. I had 'Scotland the Brave' written on my ribbon because it just kind of represents the journey I’ve been on.

"I can't wait to see my family because this is their success as much as much as mine. For them to be able to come and see me live out this dream is amazing."