Louise Bourgeois: The Woven Child at the Hayward Gallery review: spellbinding

Ben Luke
·4 min read
The Good Mother (detail), 2003 (&#xa9; The Easton Foundation/VAGA at ARS, NY and DACS, London 2021. Photo: Christopher Burke)
The Good Mother (detail), 2003 (© The Easton Foundation/VAGA at ARS, NY and DACS, London 2021. Photo: Christopher Burke)

The French-American artist Louise Bourgeois is most famous for her spiders, like the vast steel arachnid that bestrode the bridge over the Turbine Hall at Tate Modern when it opened in 2000. There are several in the Hayward’s new show, subtitled The Woven Child, and they are intimately linked to its main theme: Bourgeois’ obsession with textiles and fabric in the final two decades before her death in 2010.

She always linked spiders with maternity (the Tate work is called Maman, French for mother) and specifically her own mum. For Bourgeois, the spider “is a repairer” and her mother restored antique tapestries. The young Louise would help her out, drawing in the missing bits of damaged textiles, before her father sold them in his Paris gallery.

There are two spellbinding Cells – the atmospheric architectural spaces punctuating Bourgeois’ last two decades – where she links the two. Lady in Waiting is a claustrophobic wooden sentry box with dirty, flaking sash windows at two ends. In the middle is a tapestry-covered armchair, sitting in which is a female doll made with the same fabric, from whose stomach emerge steel spiders’ legs, like needles. From her mouth, threads stretch to spools on one of the wooden window frames.

The figure lurks ominously. There’s a violence in those weapon-like legs and a tension in the threads, so easily broken if we were to raise the windowpane. When Bourgeois wrote about a Lady in Waiting spider a decade earlier, she’d described it as “almost invincible” and yet “peaceful”. But it’s not quiet, it’s disquieting. Like all Bourgeois’s best works, it’s unsettlingly ambiguous.

Spider, 1997 (The Easton Foundation/VAGA at ARS, NY and DACS, London 2021. Photo: Maximilian Geuter)
Spider, 1997 (The Easton Foundation/VAGA at ARS, NY and DACS, London 2021. Photo: Maximilian Geuter)

Spider, the show’s largest work, is similarly pregnant with enigmatic power. A cylindrical steel cage sits beneath the body of the spider, its sharp legs extending into the surrounding space. Inside is another threadbare fabric-bedecked chair; fragments of tapestry are on the cell’s walls. Hanging inside are trinkets on chains – stopped watches, an open locket, a bottle of Bourgeois’s perfume – and a flaccid bodily rubber form, from which huge needles protrude. She spoke of these spaces as sanctuaries and refuges – especially where they contain textiles. But never do they appear comforting, and they’re not meant to. Bourgeois said that “the sense of reparation was deep within me” but to repair, one first needs damage or, given Bourgeois’ bodily preoccupations, wounds.

And throughout the show I thought of injury as much as healing. Many of the works feature sculptures made with patchworked fabric, sewn with raw, loose, untidy thread, with what the critic Linda Nochlin has called a “deliberate ferocity”. Especially on the many fabric busts and bodies Bourgeois made, the textiles appear like crudely applied bandages. Bourgeois always emphasised that her sculptures were metaphors for emotional experiences – the physical distress implies psychic trauma. The heads, beyond the first few Bourgeois made, were eventually realised in many fabrics, and as standalone sculptures, they’re the least interesting of Bourgeois’ late works – too reductive, too obvious, too numerous.

Couple IV, 1997 (&#xa9; The Easton Foundation/VAGA at ARS, NY and DACS, London 2021. Photo: Christopher Burke)
Couple IV, 1997 (© The Easton Foundation/VAGA at ARS, NY and DACS, London 2021. Photo: Christopher Burke)

She’s at her best as a sculptural collagist, bringing together materials in tense arrangements, with a brutal sense of opposites – the knife hanging above a terry-fabric mutilated body; the cow bones used as limbs and heads from which Bourgeois’ mother’s delicate clothes hang; the prosthetic limbs like weapons or fetish objects attached to lumpen bodies in her Couples sculptures.

One of her last works shows that this stark, vicious sculptural sense stayed with her to the last. In a huge wooden display case, a pendulous rubber lozenge like the one in Spider, this time in dark blue, is pierced by needles attached to spools of thread. Next to it, on a stainless steel slab – how can one not think of a mortuary? – is an oblong cushion, and on that are repeated circular forms, like the clusters of breasts in Bourgeois’ earlier works. But look close, and they’re berets, of the kind she was so often photographed wearing late in life. At one end of the cushion is a crude, bright red, bodily hole.

It’s a remarkable piece, a fitting ending to a powerful show – as if Bourgeois is confronting her own mortality (she died in 2010, aged 98), her artistic legacy and, as usual, the messy, painful, erotic and absurd realities of being human, with a defiant, sardonic, even triumphant laugh.

Hayward Gallery, from February 9 to May 1, southbankcentre.co.uk

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Vucevic has 36 points, 17 rebounds to help Bulls beat Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and had 17 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 31 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Vucevic went 16 of 21 from the field and had four assists and three blocks to help Eastern Conference-leading Chicago win for the four time in six games. All-Star Zach LaVine sat out because of back spasms. Caris LeVert had a season-high 42 points for Indiana. The recently signed Terry Taylor had 21 points, 14 rebounds

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Saints' Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl. After playing and making four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, Kamara was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Las Vegas police say they were dispatched to a hospital Saturday where a person had

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Jenner scores twice, Poulin on a penalty shot in Canada's 4-2 win over U.S.

    BEIJING — Brianne Jenner scored twice and captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored on a penalty shot for Canada in a 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. Jamie Lee Rattray also scored for the Canadians, who topped Pool A at 4-0. Goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens made 51 saves for the win. Dani Cameranesi and Alex Carpenter countered for the U.S. (3-1). Maddie Rooney stopped 23 of 27 shots in the loss in front of 591 spectators at Wukesong Sports Centre. Canada will face the th

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • Medal hopes for Canada's Homan, Morris dashed with extra end loss to Italy in mixed doubles curling

    Mixed doubles curling duo Rachel Homan and John Morris' hopes of a Canadian Olympic title defence ended in heartbreaking fashion on Monday in Beijing with an 8-7 extra end loss to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. In what has been a dramatic 24 hours for the duo from Ottawa, the pressure fell on Homan to make the final throw of the game with the button open and a chance to score and win it to advance to the semifinals from the round robin. Her throw nestled up against the Italians'

  • Herbert, Crosby send AFC to 41-35 win in Pro Bowl's return

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justin Herbert hit Mark Andrews with two touchdown passes, leading the AFC to a 41-35 victory over the NFC on Sunday in the return of the Pro Bowl. New England rookie Mac Jones passed for 112 yards, threw a touchdown pass and did a memorable rendition of the Griddy dance in the Las Vegas debut of the NFL's annual All-Star game, which came back from a one-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Herbert won the offensive MVP award after passing for 98 yards and finding the

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi