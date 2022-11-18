Louis Williams: Scouting report and accolades

Louis Williams|

Position: G Born: 10/27/86 Height: 6-1 / 1.85 Weight: 175 lbs. / 79.4 kg.

SCOUTING REPORT

Instant offense… One of the best sixth men in NBA history… Comes off the bench and gives you a bunch of points in no time… Super creative off the dribble… Could cut down on the mid-range shots a bit… Way better offensively than defensively… Near the end of his career… Can still provide valuable insight to younger players.

ACCOLADES

Sixth Man of the Year: 3 (2015, 2018, 2019)

