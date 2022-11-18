Louis Williams: Scouting report and accolades
Louis Williams|
Position:
G
Born:
10/27/86
Height:
6-1 / 1.85
Weight:
175 lbs. / 79.4 kg.
SCOUTING REPORT
Instant offense… One of the best sixth men in NBA history… Comes off the bench and gives you a bunch of points in no time… Super creative off the dribble… Could cut down on the mid-range shots a bit… Way better offensively than defensively… Near the end of his career… Can still provide valuable insight to younger players.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com
ACCOLADES
Sixth Man of the Year: 3 (2015, 2018, 2019)