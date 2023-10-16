Louis Vuitton's LV Ski Collection Returns for FW23

Louis Vuitton is bringing back a new round of its LV Ski collection, fusing menswear, womenswear, style and versatility. Landing just in time for the Fall/Winter 2023 season, the new collection aims to bring together technical materials with LV's timeless elegance and sophisticated ensembles.

Featuring monogram helmets and ski masks alongside shoes, leather goods and ready-to-wear, the LV Ski collection includes a range of down-filled jackets, polished parkas, slim-fit ski suits and knitted layers, arriving in a striking color palette of intense red, glacial blue, crisp white and deep navy. Graphic motifs, monograms and LV's signature Flocon logo inform the collection's design, alongside color-blocked and tonal iterations of classic emblems.

As we know, accessories can make or break an apres ski fit, so LV's Ski collection offers a wide range of pieces to elevate your slope style. From wraparound LV medallion scarves and monogram flannel caps to shearling bucket hats and gradient-hued ski masks, the new collection guarantees your ski-cessory game will be nothing short of on point.

Elsewhere, signature bag silhouettes complete the seasonal line-up, landing in the form of classic Capucines, Coussins and LV Twists, alongside winter-ready footwear like the Ruby Chelsea Boot and Aspen Ankle Boot. Finally, LV's new collection also sees the debut of a glacier gray snowboard and a pair of monogram skis.

Take a glimpse at the LV Ski collection above, and head to Louis Vuitton's website to purchase.

