Louis Vuitton x Nike "Air Force 1" by Virgil Abloh to Launch via Sotheby's Auction

First revealed in June 2021 with close-up images later shared by Matthew Williams, Louis Vuitton x Nike's anticipated "Air Force 1" shoe is finally set to launch through an auction via Sotheby's. The sale, limited to 200 pairs, will serve as a tribute to the late Virgil Abloh, who designed the sneakers before his death in November 2021.

As previewed, the sneakers maintain the original silhouette, including the iconic Swoosh running across the sides. LV's signature Monogram and Damier print take over the upper, while Abloh's Helvetica double quotes appear on the midsole, laces and tongue. Each pair arrives in a dedicated Taurillon leather pilot case in a vibrant orange hue with LV branding embossed throughout. The box is complete with a white Swoosh hangtag on the handles.

Take a closer look at the collaborative kicks above and below, as captured exclusively by HYPEBEAST.

The Louis Vuitton x Nike "Air Force 1" by Virgil Abloh will be limited to 200 pairs and will launch through an auction that runs from January 26 to February 8. Bidding will begin at $2,000 USD, with all proceeds going towards The Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund that aims to support the education of Black, African-American and African students.