Louis Vuitton Teases Timberland 6-inch Boot Collaboration

Louis Vuitton just unveiled a new collaboration with Timberland, taking over the beloved 6-inch boot for a new generation. Debuted via the @skateboard Instagram account, which offers a BTS look at Pharrell's ongoing work at LV, the new boot aims to pay tribute to the origins of the boot, seemingly merging its hip-hop status with fashion heritage.

Staying true to the classic design, the updated boot features a Louis Vuitton logo lasered onto the front of the tongue, paired with the house's signature monogram, which appears on the rear of the tongue, lateral heel and co-branded hangtags. A mere first look at this point, it's likely that the collaborative silhouette will make its official debut on the runway, during Louis Vuitton's upcoming FW24 show at Paris Fashion Week.

A natural evolution of the space that Pharrell has carved out at Louis Vuitton thus far, the collaboration follows a slew of updated signatures from SS24, including the new super-sized Speedy bags, pixelated camo print and Checker ankle boot, not forgetting the recent viral sandwich bag.

Take an early look at the upcoming Louis Vuitton x Timberland collaboration above, and stay tuned as the brand gears up for its PFW showcase.

In other news, Fear of God presents its FW23 collection.