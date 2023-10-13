Louis Vuitton Taps K-Pop Girl Group LE SSERAFIM as New House Ambassadors

Louis Vuitton has just announced LE SSERAFIM as its newest House Ambassadors, casting the five-member girl group in a high-octane campaign for its latest capsule collection.

An anagram of "I'M FEARLESS," the K-pop singers boldly flaunt the French luxury brand's exquisitely crafted handbags, showcasing their star power. "I am very excited that LE SSERAFIM are joining Louis Vuitton as House Ambassadors. They each have such a unique style that together feels very cool and authentic," Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière shares.

Exclusive colorways of the GO-14 are introduced in the capsule collection. The quilted bag mimics the interior of the brand's iconic trunks, delivering hits of crimson red, as well as an enigmatic eggplant hue. Elsewhere, the Pochette Ecusson boasts bold embossed lettering on its angular shape, joining the Noé Purse, which is inspired by a Bok-ju-meo-ni, a traditional bag that promises good luck.

Take a look at the latest Louis Vuitton campaign featuring the fearless LE SSERAFIM in the gallery above.