Louis Vuitton Taps Gisele Bündchen for "Horizons Never End" Campaign

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen stars in Louis Vuitton's newest campaign, aiming to capture the essence of modern-day travel.

Landing just in time for summer, the "Horizon's Never End" campaign sees Bündchen exploring Miami's vast coast, basking in the sunny glory and offering her own take on luxurious travel. Lensed by Glen Luchford, the campaign sees the international supermodel effortlessly spotlight the now-iconic Horizon suitcase into her travels, opening up about her busy schedule and jet-setter lifestyle in the campaign's video.

The supermodel joins the likes of Lionel Messi and Jackson Wang, both solo stars of their own LV Horizons campaigns. For Bündchen's iteration, the focus is on the concept of worldly travellers, celebrating the fusion of LV's signature monogram with the ultra-lightweight nature of its Horizon case, aiming to support effortless and stylish travel.

Take a look at the campaign images above, and watch Bündchen in action below.

