Louis Vuitton’s New ‘Sandwich Bag’ Clutch Is Here to Remind You of Grade School

Louis Vuitton’s newest bag is evoking some serious nostalgia.

Last week, the French fashion label announced it would launch a series of global pop-ups carrying Pharrell Williams’s debut collection. To be sure, the arrival of the spring-summer 2024 men’s line is garnering its fair share of attention. The latest reason? The “Sandwich Bag,” a new LV accessory that looks like the paper lunch bag from your grade school years.

The Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag as featured on its website.

The clutch-size carrier, of course, is not made from paper, but leather. It comes in handsome camel and features blue accents throughout, from the LV logo to the brand’s signature “Maison Fondée En 1854” lettering. The bag unfolds upright to a reveal a large main compartment with a double flap pocket, plus a zipped alternative. Inside, there’s plush textile lining and silver hardware.

The simplicity of the bag is exactly makes it so appealing—not to mention its inspiration. Dress it up, dress it down—the choice is yours. Images of the bag on the house’s website show it paired with a slouchy LV logo-printed jacket that wouldn’t be out of place on Williams himself.

Balenciaga Lay’s chip bag clutches

Louis Vuitton isn’t the only brand to give its handbags a kitschy twist. Moschino has released a trove of off-the-wall bags over the years, ranging from one mirroring a biker jacket to Barbie-inspired shoulder numbers. Last October, Balenciaga debuted an $1,800 clutch that looked like a bag of Lay’s chips. Saint Laurent, meanwhile, currently sells a Take-Away Box in vegetable-tanned leather for $1,890. So, if anything, Williams’s Sandwich Bag, which retails for $3,130, is just joining the wave. Now all you have to is remember the lyrics to “Alphabet Rock.”

