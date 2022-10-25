Louis Vuitton To Release Archive Pieces Designed by Virgil Abloh

Louis Vuitton is celebrating Virgil Abloh by selling pieces the late designer created during his time at the house as the artistic director of menswear.

Joining forces with Dover Street Market Ginza -- which marks its 10th anniversary this year -- the French brand will be making select items available at the Tokyo store from October 29 to November 15. A range of custom pieces will also be on display, remembering Abloh's four-year tenure at the Maison prior to his untimely death in 2021.

Neither DSM nor LV has shared which specific garments will be on display or on sale, but so far we know that the Japan store will use the space on its first floor to showcase the designs. We're expecting the Spring/Summer 2019 collection -- Abloh's debut for the brand -- as well as the Fall/Winter 2022 range, which marked the designer's final showcase for the house.

Louis Vuitton Dover Street Market Ginza, October 29 - November 16

Ginza Komatsu Building West Building

6-9-5 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Opening hours: 11:00-20:00 *Open from 12:00 only on Saturday, October 29