Louis Vuitton Introduces Monogrammed Panama Sandals

Louis Vuitton has introduced a new style of sandals dubbed the Panama to its footwear lineup. Following the release of its $2,280 USD Ping Pong Set, the French label has unveiled a sporty interpretation of a classic footwear silhouette.

Arriving in a breathable, open-toe design, the latest iteration fronts a bicolor upper made from a combination of technical materials and rubber, as well as a matching outsole in lightweight, flexible micro. A standout element includes adjustable velcro straps that are embellished with monogram-flower motifs, a subtle detail that gives a nod to the luxury house’s signature branding. Elsewhere, a Louis Vuitton signature dresses the back strap.

The newest addition appears in two colorways: "White," which comes with green lining and logo accents; and "Black" featuring blue undertones and iconographic stamps. AWhile it still stays true to the brand's high-end appeal, the design still emphasizes comfort.

Take a detailed look via the gallery above. Priced at $1,040 USD, Louis Vuitton’s Panama Sandals are now available at the brand’s stores.