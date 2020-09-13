Louis Vuitton Face Shields Costing $961 to Hit Markets Next Month

Face masks and face shields have been the addition to the list of accessories, even though in the times of pandemic, they are a necessity. But from branded to diamond-studded masks, the pandmeic season has season seen it all. Now, luxury band Louis Vuitton has introduced a face shield in its 2021 Cruise Collection.

The interesting aspect of the face shield is its price. You may be handed the face-shield for free before boarding a flight, you might have to shell out $961 (over Rs 76,000) to get your hands on the branded face shield.

The face shield is laced with their signature 'LV' trim along the edges of the plastic and headband along with their statement gold studs. The face shields are expected to be launched in the market next month, a report said.

A description of the Louis V's face shield says it can flipped up and used as a visor and has been termed as an "eye-catching headpiece, both stylish and protective." The shield will also turn dark on exposure to sun or bright light.

Louis Vuitton now falls in the league of other luxury fashion brands, like Burberry, that have invested in the Covid-19 wear. Burberry recently announced the launch of their face mask costing $115.

Earlier, an Israeli jewelry company revealed that it was working on what it said will be the world’s most expensive coronavirus mask, a gold, diamond-encrusted face covering with a price tag of $1.5 million. That's Rs 11 crore

Reports of costly face masks have been coming from India too. A man from Pune hit the headlines in July for his gold mask which costs around Rs 3 lakh. That is some competition to the luxury brands. Days later, a businessman from Odisha too got himself a golden mask for Rs 3.5 lakh.

In Gujarat's Surat, a diamond merchant made news after creating diamond-studded face masks, which he said would be useful in weddings during the wedding season in India.