Louis Vuitton collaborates with the director of Squid Game in a bid to woo South Korea’s elite

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung takes to the catwalk in Seoul - AFP

An American Ohio class nuclear submarine is currently heading for South Korea. But it was the French who flexed their muscle in Seoul on Saturday evening.

Louis Vuitton, the most gilded of Bernard Arnault’s LVMH brands, staged its first major fashion show in South Korea, and closed a huge dual carriageway in the centre of Seoul to do it. The Jamsugyo bridge is more used to near misses between buses and taxis than K-Pop stars and scantily clad influencers. But South Koreans spend more per capita on luxury goods than any other nation, according to Morgan Stanley. No wonder Vuitton felt the need to come and pay homage. In two weeks, Gucci follows suit and will also be unveiling its latest collection here.

Louis Vuitton womenswear creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, is a big fan of tiny mini skirts, exposed midriffs and sleeveless tabards. All Seoul’s fashionistas must have been cursing him as they posed on the bridge in a howling gale for their all-important TikTok audience. They’d probably have been warmer diving into the murky Hangang river 20 feet down.

Louis Vuitton transformed the Jamsugyo bridge into a catwalk - Reuters

Normally Vuitton hires a shaman to guarantee good weather for outdoor shows - perhaps he was unavailable on the night. But Alicia Vikander, Jaden Smith and Chloe Grace Moretz were there, wrapped in scarves, shivering and clutching hand warmers and hot coffees.

Checkerboard prints on the Louis Vuitton catwalk - Jean Chung/ Bloomberg

The event was dreamed up by Ghesquière and Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of the hit Netflix series, Squid Game, in which contestants compete in a series of children’s games and are murdered if they lose. He could hardly have found a more effective way of winnowing out weaklings than this runway. HoYeon Jung, a Korean actress who opened the show, took it in her stride. She was probably used to tough conditions having starred in Squid Game.

Guests pose on the bridge ahead of Louis Vuitton's Pre-fall show - AFP

Ghesquière called this event ‘a diplomatic journey’ bringing Gallic fashion to an increasingly important market. To ram the point home, the show was broadcast live on giant screens throughout the city.

The designer’s aesthetic - sporty, colourful, futuristic - is a good match for the newly dynamic South Korean capital. Local fashion fans will have found much to like in the zippy red jumpsuits, oversized clumpy trainers and space-age sunglasses on the catwalk.

Louis Vuitton's signature handbags were a key draw of the show - Jean Chung/ Bloomberg

But as ever it is the bags in an array of hues from neon blue to fluorescent yellow that will keep the Koreans spending - and maintain Arnault in his number one slot as the world’s richest man.