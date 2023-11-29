Louis Tomlinson's 28 Clothing Continues to Fuse Football With Fashion

Advertisement

Navi Ahluwalia
·1 min read

Former boyband star Louis Tomlinson made his fashion debut earlier this year with the release of his new football-inspired clothing brand, 28, and now -- the music artist-turned-founder is back for another round. After launching earlier this summer with a collection that draws from Tomlinson's athletic prowess and playful DNA, 28 announced its second collection, celebrating the power of community.

The campaign sees a group of friends hanging out on a football field, sporting the brand's newest fall-ready silhouettes. Featuring tonal hoodies, distressed floral jumpers and referee-inspired tracksuits, the collection also includes embroidered turtlenecks, nylon zip-ups and the next iteration of the brand's initial "OFFICIAL PROGRAMME" jerseys.

Rounding out the collection is a series of basic tees and coordinating bottoms in 28's signature green hue alongside beige, cream, grey and black.

Take a closer look 28's second collection above, now available for purchase via the brand's website.

In other news, the adidas Samba is officially the hottest shoe of the year.