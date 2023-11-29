Louis Tomlinson's 28 Clothing Continues to Fuse Football With Fashion

Former boyband star Louis Tomlinson made his fashion debut earlier this year with the release of his new football-inspired clothing brand, 28, and now -- the music artist-turned-founder is back for another round. After launching earlier this summer with a collection that draws from Tomlinson's athletic prowess and playful DNA, 28 announced its second collection, celebrating the power of community.

The campaign sees a group of friends hanging out on a football field, sporting the brand's newest fall-ready silhouettes. Featuring tonal hoodies, distressed floral jumpers and referee-inspired tracksuits, the collection also includes embroidered turtlenecks, nylon zip-ups and the next iteration of the brand's initial "OFFICIAL PROGRAMME" jerseys.

Rounding out the collection is a series of basic tees and coordinating bottoms in 28's signature green hue alongside beige, cream, grey and black.

Take a closer look 28's second collection above, now available for purchase via the brand's website.

In other news, the adidas Samba is officially the hottest shoe of the year.