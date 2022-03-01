Louis Tomlinson, Yungblud and Franz Ferdinand pull Russian tour dates

·2 min read
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson is a solo star who made his name in the boyband One Direction

Louis Tomlinson and Franz Ferdinand are the latest music stars to pull gigs in Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine.

US band Green Day and pop punk star Yungblud have also cancelled dates.

Tomlinson said his shows in Moscow, and in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv - which has been under attack from Russia - are postponed "until further notice".

"The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war," he posted online.

The singer had been due to appear at Kyiv's Stereo Plaza and Moscow's Crocus City Hall in July.

Other acts already confirmed to have scrapped performances include US noise rock band Health and Russian rapper Oxxxymiron.

'Unanimous opposition'

While announcing the cancellation of their summer gigs in Moscow and St Petersburg, Franz Ferdinand noted their love of Russia culture but condemned the state's attack on its neighbour.

"We love Russia," they wrote. "This great country has inspired our band through its art and literature and since we first played there seventeen years ago, we have built a rich and deep relationship with our Russian fans.

"Since Thursday morning, we have spoken to many of our friends in Russia via social media and have encountered unanimous opposition to this violence and solidarity with our Ukrainian friends," they added.

Franz Ferdinand performed at the BBC&#39;s Biggest Weekend in 2018
Franz Ferdinand performed at the BBC's Biggest Weekend in 2018

"We know you see the madness of your country's leadership. We know you do not want war. We do not want war."

The Glasgow act went on to say they looked forward to the day they could return "in a time of peace".

On Monday, the Russian State Ballet of Siberia cancelled its remaining UK tour dates "due to the current shocking circumstances unfolding in Ukraine".

Theatres in Bristol, Wolverhampton, Northampton, Edinburgh, Bournemouth, Southend and Peterborough had already cancelled visits by the ballet company.

