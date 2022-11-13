Louis Tomlinson forced to reschedule events after breaking arm in fall

Louis Tomlinson has been forced to postpone a series of in-store signings after breaking his arm in a fall.

The former One Direction star, 30, was returning from a concert in New York when he injured himself.

He shared two scans of his arm with his 36 million Twitter followers appearing to show a break in his humerus.

In a statement, he said: “Thank you to everyone that’s listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me. The show last night in New York was incredible.

“Unfortunately on the way back I’ve managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly. So I’m gutted to say I’ll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week.

“New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week. Louis.”

Tomlinson’s second album, Faith In The Future, was released on Friday and follows his recent single Bigger Than Me.

Describing the new track, he previously said: “I wanted my first single to feel ambitious and to have a certain scale, hence the big chorus.”

He released his debut album Walls in 2020 and it charted at number four in the UK, although its singles performed less strongly.