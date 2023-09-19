Louis Theroux to interview Top Boy star and more for BBC series

Getty Images

Louis Theroux will be back later this year for an all-new set of celebrity interviews on BBC Two.

The esteemed presenter and documentarian will present a second series of Louis Theroux Interviews following its renewal by the BBC at the end of 2022.

In this second series, Louis travels to New York City, Glastonbury, the French Riviera and beyond to interview six fascinating public figures from different walks of life.

He'll enter the sporting world for a chat with two-time world heavyweight champion boxer Anthony Joshua to discuss everything from Anthony's upbringing in the Watford estate set to his fight against Jermain Franklin earlier this year.

The presenter will also sit down with Top Boy actor Ashley Walters to reflect on the earliest days of his career as a member of So Solid Crew and discuss his transition to becoming an award-winning actor and producer.

In addition, Louis will speak with rocker Pete Doherty of the Libertines and Babyshambles about the highs and lows of his headline-grabbing career. He'll also discuss the songwriting process with Ivor Novello winner Raye.

The series will be rounded off with interviews with Hollywood icon Dame Joan Collins and US Intelligence whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

"Working with the team on these six new programmes has been an enormous pleasure," Louis said today (September 20).

"The six guests are all distinctive and brilliant in different ways, all of them people who have endured setbacks and huge successes, and who have something to share with the world based on their journeys through life.

"We have tried to build on the success of the first six Louis Theroux Interviews [episodes], while pushing further this time into terrain that is gritty and difficult, exploring subjects like mental health, brushes with the law, and political controversy."

Louis went on: “Like the first six Louis Theroux Interviews [instalments], each show mixes stylish master interviews with behind-the-scenes moments and actuality shot on location, so viewers have the double pleasure of a thoughtful, in-depth conversation alongside a revealing look into the lives of the contributors: in the locker room post-fight with Anthony Joshua, Raye's dressing room before her Glastonbury set, Joan Collins' house in the south of France.

"The tone of the shows is always open-minded and generous-hearted, while hopefully being funny, and always mindful of the need to keep viewers interested. I like them, and I'm notoriously hard to please."

This exciting news about the return of Louis Theroux Interviews follows on the heels of the presenter confirming new true crime documentary Tell Them You Love Me will be coming to Sky.

Theroux will use the high-profile real-life trial of philosophy professor Anna Stubblefield as a lens to examine important topics such as consent, disability, race and sex.

Louis also recently started hosting his own podcast with Spotify, appropriately titled The Louis Theroux Podcast, where he's had long-form chats with the likes of The Walking Dead's Samantha Morton, Queer Eye's Tan France and legendary comedian Ben Elton.

Louis Theroux Interviews is expected to air on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer later this year.

