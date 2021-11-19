Louis Theroux admits becoming a Joe Wicks convert during lockdown

Louis Theroux has confessed to becoming a “missionary convert” to Joe Wicks workouts during lockdown.

The documentary maker said the exercise programme from Body Coach Wicks was one of the things that helped him cope.

Speaking on the Jonathan Ross show about his new book, Theroux The Keyhole, he revealed that the pair are now working on a project together.

Joe Wicks (Ian West/PA)

“My other way of coping in lockdown was exercise, so I would do a Joe Wicks.” Theroux said.

“I became a slightly missionary convert to the Joe Wicks programme of exercise.”

Theroux said he was worried about offending Wicks after an impression he made of the celebrity fitness instructor went “slightly viral”.

“I think he was possibly confused, maybe his feelings were even a little bit hurt,” he said.

“I had reason to speak to him on a podcast and I apologised. I said ‘Your workouts really meant a lot. I didn’t mean to offend’.”

He added: “We’re doing a documentary together. It’s a profile of Joe Wicks.

“He did an amazing episode of Desert Island Discs where he talked about his family and his parents. I’m not in it, I’m just helping to produce it.”

Theroux also admitted that when dancing in the kitchen after “too many drinks”, he often dreams of being on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Jonathan Ross show airs on Saturday nights at 9.30pm and on ITV and the ITV Hub.