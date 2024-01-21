Louis Rees-Zammit: Wales star warned of 'lonely' times as he bids to realise his NFL dream

Christian Wade admits Louis Rees-Zammit will have to experience being lonely as he bids to crack the NFL.

Rees-Zammit, 22, shocked the rugby world by quitting a sport which brought him 32 Wales caps and British and Irish Lions place on their 2021 tour of South Africa.

Former England wing Wade tried to make the same switch to American football.

"I know how lonely it is going to get so I wish him the best of luck," said Wade.

"We actually caught up over Instagram and I told him if he needs any advice, then hit me up."

Christian Wade, who scored one of seven tries for Racing 92 in the 48-26 win against Cardiff, played one international for England

Wales now prepare for life without their prolific try-scorer after he heads to the United States, where the NFL's International Player Pathway (IPP) awaits him in his quest to forge a new career, with training starting on Monday.

Wade attempted the transition when he joined the Buffalo Bills under the IPP programme in 2019. He scored a 65-yard touchdown on his Bills debut in pre-season but never made a regular season appearance.

Wade, 32, is now back in rugby union with French club Racing 92 for who he scored a try against Cardiff in the 48-26 Investec Champions Cup win on Saturday.

"I think Louis has definitely got a big challenge ahead of him," Wade told S4C.

"It is going to get real, real fast. With his athletic ability and the accolades he already has got in rugby, I think he has got the right mindset and attitude to go and do well."