Louis Rees-Zammit and Santiago Carreras impress in Gloucester's six-try win over Exeter

Ben Coles
·3 min read
Lewis Ludlow - Louis Rees-Zammit and Santiago Carreras impress in Gloucester's six-try win over Exeter - Michael Steele / Getty Images
Lewis Ludlow

George Skivington had described Gloucester's recent wins as ugly but this was far more attractive, the Cherry and Whites producing their best performance of the season and scoring six tries in a bonus-point win to maintain their top-four place.

"That's our best performance all round this season," said George Skivington, the Gloucester head coach. "It was nice not to go right down to the wire. Our maul defence at the end was outstanding, and showed the character of our pack."

Exeter had no lack of power or possession but, crucially, nothing close to the threat posed out wide by the rapid Gloucester duo of Louis Rees-Zammit and Santiago Carreras who were lethal throughout.

Eddie Jones, watching in the stands, will have taken note of Carreras' threat ahead of facing Argentina, while Rees-Zammit remains one of the most exciting players in the game who you simply have to watch. His final break and offload for captain Lewis Ludlow's try was an absolute treat, no trick.

"He'll be getting things thrown at him which are in most of our wildest dreams, all sorts of deals, but he's very humble, focused on what he's doing, loves being here," Skivington said of Rees-Zammit. "The magical moments are great, and he's gifted in that area, but the hard work that he's putting into defence, kick-chase, all the stuff that will make him world-class is really what's impressive."

Exeter soon led early through Harvey Skinner's penalty but it was a brief advantage, with a kick by Skinner charged down well by Santiago Socino before Charlie Chapman hacked on to present Rees-Zammit with the kind of footrace he always wins, doing well to ground the ball before the dead-ball line for the game's first try.

Louis Rees-Zammit - Louis Rees-Zammit and Santiago Carreras impress in Gloucester's six-try win over Exeter - Michael Steele / Getty Images
Louis Rees-Zammit

The patient approach paid off for Exeter, responding thanks to a Jack Maunder snipe to score from close range after good work from Exeter's pack, before Hastings' cross-field kick found Rees-Zammit, who chipped ahead and seemed certain to double his tally only to somehow be stopped short, before Gloucester worked the ball to the other wing for Carreras to dummy his way over the line.

Exeter quickly hit back thanks to a thundering carry from Scott Sio on his debut before Ruben van Heerden span out of Giorgi Kveseladze's tackle to score. Gloucester's maul soon responded, Socino scoring Gloucester's third for a 19-17 advantage which they kept going into half-time.

Present Gloucester with a chance out wide and they were largely ruthless, Carreras again breaking down the touchline before feeding Chapman on his inside for the bonus-point try a minute into the second half. Chapman's try was a fair reward for a strong game from the scrum-half, threading a perfect grubber into the corner which led to Gloucester's fifth try through Ruan Ackermann for a healthy 31-17 lead.

Scott Sio - Louis Rees-Zammit and Santiago Carreras impress in Gloucester's six-try win over Exeter - Michael Steele / Getty Images
Scott Sio

Exeter needed a momentum change and seemed to get one following a scrum penalty, which they turned into a rumbling maul and a yellow card for Gloucester's Albert Tuisue for collapsing before the ball was moved wide for Josh Hodge to finish in the corner.

But Ian Whitten's yellow card for a high tackle dented Exeter hopes, before Rees-Zammit's magic set up Ludlow to leave Exeter well beaten.

"We know the qualities Gloucester have and they executed them superbly well," conceded Ali Hepher, the Exeter head coach. "The fight was there, certainly in that first half, but we did turn over too much ball."

