Louis Rees-Zammit: Ex-Wales rugby star to sign for Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs

Louis Rees-Zammit started all five of Wales' matches at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France

Louis Rees-Zammit is set to sign for reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs later this week.

The former Wales rugby union winger, 23, drew interest from several NFL franchises, but is expected to sign for the AFC West team on Friday.

Rees-Zammit also met with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos after taking part in the NFL international player pathway (IPP).

Rees-Zammit must now impress in the offseason to try to earn a roster spot.

Rees-Zammit quit Welsh rugby on the eve of this year's Six Nations tournament to pursue a career in the NFL in America.

He took part in the 2024 IPP, a 10-week crash course designed to teach players the required skills to succeed in the NFL.

The ex-Gloucester player - who has won 32 caps for Wales, scoring 14 tries - showcased his skills at University of South Florida's Pro Day earlier this month, with scouts from all 32 NFL teams in attendance.

Once the signing is official, he will be competing with the rest of the Chiefs offseason squad to earn a place in the final 53-man roster for the 2024 season.

If he does not make it, Rees-Zammit will be likely to spend his first season on Kansas City's practice squad.

This year, for the first time, all 32 NFL franchises will be given an additional place in their practice squads specifically for players who have come through the IPP.

Teams who have an IPP player on the practice squad will also be allowed to promote the player to the final active 53-man squad without taking up a space, up to three times during the season.

Rees-Zammit has previously said he is targeting a hybrid role in the NFL, combining the running back and wide receiver positions.

Joining a franchise with such a dynamic offense looks ideal for Rees-Zammit as he tries to fulfil his dream.

However, NFL rule changes have also been implemented to encourage teams to return a greater number of kick-offs, an area where Rees-Zammit could potentially excel.

He has previously said he "would love" to return kicks on special teams, and his size, strength, speed and agility mean he could thrive in such a role.