Louis Lynagh called up by Italy after failing to win England cap

Louis Lynagh is the son of former Australia player Michael Lynagh - Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Former England squad member Louis Lynagh has been called up by Italy for the first time ahead of their Six Nations game against France.

Lynagh, whose move from Harlequins to Benetton was confirmed this week, was previously called up by England under Eddie Jones back in 2021 but could now end up playing for the Azzurri before he makes his debut for his new club.

The 23-year-old wing qualifies for Italy through his mother and was born in Treviso while his father, Michael, was playing for Benetton. Lynagh’s selection by Gonzalo Quesada, the Italy head coach, was first reported by Italian media with a source later confirming to Telegraph Sport that Lynagh has been called up.

Lynagh joined Harlequins when he was 13 and went on to score 27 tries in 58 games for the senior side, including the winning score to clinch the Gallagher Premiership final back in 2021. But, as reported by Telegraph Sport last week, he was not offered a new contract beyond this season.

Lynagh made appearances for England age groups up to under-19 level - Adam Davy/PA

Harlequins hinted at Lynagh’s international future in their statement confirming his departure earlier this week, with director of rugby Billy Millard saying: “We’re excited to watch his career develop further at Benetton and potentially for Italy. We wish him the very best as he seeks to build his career in Italy.”

Lynagh will now compete with wings Monty Ioane and Lorenzo Pani for a starting spot in this year’s Six Nations. Paolo Odogwu, the former Wasps back who like Lynagh was also previously called up by England and went uncapped before electing to play for Italy, is currently sidelined after rupturing his Achilles in December.

Addressing his departure from Harlequins on Monday, Lynagh said: “It’s been a difficult decision to leave my boyhood club, but I feel the time is right for a new challenge in Italy. I have loved my time at Quins and made lifelong friends, working with some of the best players, coaches, and staff, and achieving the ultimate Premiership success in 2021.

“I would like to thank all the Quins fans who have supported me over my career, it’s been amazing to play in front of a packed Stoop every week, and I can’t wait for a massive finish to our season.”