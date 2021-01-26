Louis Cooke Is On a Mission To help 50 People Quit Their Job In 2021

Cotswolds, UK, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learn To Be The Best in Dropshipping From ‘Take Risks Today’ run by Louis Cooke. He specialises in branding and the art of building long term stable and successful businesses with Dropshipping being the primary model. Louis has been in the industry of E-commerce for almost 7 years and has mastered Dropshipping all by himself after he chose to take the leap by quitting his day-to-day 9 to 5 job.

Based in Cotswolds, ‘Take Risks Today’ is a company that helps people in E-commerce especially by passing knowledge on dropshipping. Dropshipping by definition goes, “a streamlined form of retail business wherein the seller accepts customer orders but does not keep goods sold in stock”. Louis Cooke, the founder of Take Risks Today is a 23-year-old from the United Kingdom who has been in the E-commerce business for 6 to 7 years with a comprehensive online presence.



Louis like most of the world’s population had a 9 to 5 job and he quit it a week after he got into the Dropshipping business when he turned in 15K. Louis specialises in branding and the art of building long term stable and successful businesses with Dropshipping being the primary model.

Louis built brands for four years and because of that, he gained remarkable knowledge and experience in E-commerce. At this time, he had never drop-shipped at all.

It took some courage to dive into this particular realm of E-com but ever since Louis got into dropshipping, he has never looked back. In Louis’ words, he says, “I finally took the step to set one up and I saw the craziest results in my first week, after seeing this I knew - I am able to push this, scale this and go full time”. After quitting his previous 9-5 job and putting all his hustle and efforts into this, Louis was happy that he took the risk.



Louis has helped people to quit their average jobs. This way, he has helped them climb their way to master Dropshipping while also mentoring on Shopify. People who learned from Louis have earned and are still earning more than 100K a year. Currently, the students who have enrolled are making 20 to 30K each month.

E-commerce is a vast ocean, and it is easy to get lost in it if one does not know the way. Many people have shown their interest in E-com via Shopify, the world’s most sought platform buying and selling. Louis’ mentoring on Shopify has made students earn while they sleep.

Story continues

Like others, Louis was also always sceptical of dropshipping as it seemed too perfect to be true. He did not believe when people on the internet claimed that they are making a huge sum of money out of this without having to touch a product that is being traded. He has resented Facebook ads because he hates the idea of putting money on the plate with no returns, and all people talked about was that. So instead, Louis applied what he learnt from his time in the E-com space and rendered that into his dropship store. This makes this particular man from the UK different from others. With a community that is growing with no help from ads, Louis’ sales methods and branding methods are of great value.

To learn more, check out the Youtube channel and personal Instagram.

Contact

Company - Take Risks Today

Email - info@takeriskstoday.com

Website - takeriskstoday.com

Instagram - @loads







