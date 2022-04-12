Louis CK sexual misconduct victim says his Grammy win is proof that ‘nobody cares’

Louis CK’s win at the 2022 Grammy Awards shows that “nobody cares” about the #MeToo movement anymore, one of his sexual misconduct victims has said.

The awards ceremony sparked outrage earlier this month after giving the Grammy for Best Comedy Album to the disgraced comic, five years after he was accused of exposing himself to and masturbating in front of five women.

At the time, CK apologised and said that “these stories are true”, adding: “The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

One of the accusers was comedian Julia Wolov, who told The New York Times that she had run away in shock after CK got naked and masturbated in front of her and a friend at a comedy festival in 2002.

Speaking to Variety, Wolov said that CK’s win was a damning indictment of the dwindling impact of sexual assault accusations.

“There has been zero change in the way comedy is run,” Wolov said. “There are no rules.

“Nobody cares. That’s the message this sends. It really does. That’s the truth.”

CK said in 2017 that the allegations against him were true (Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted the Grammys for comment.

After a brief hiatus from the spotlight following the 2017 NYT report, CK returned to stand-up comedy, including embarking on a national tour in 2021.

He reportedly performed with a giant sign saying “SORRY” during a number of his shows. His Grammy-winning comedy album Sincerely, Louis CK was released in 2020.

Many critics said that CK’s tour was proof that “cancel culture isn’t real”.