Louis CK’s Grammy Win Despite Sexual Abuse Sparks Online Fury: ‘Women Are Worth Nothing to Power’

Louis CK won the Grammy for Best Comedy Album at the 2022 Grammy Awardss, sparking widespread outrage among women for his apparent all-is-forgiven status, despite his documented and admitted history of sexually harassing and exposing himself to female comics.

The prevailing sentiment among critics is that his victory is evidence that there is no accountability, so long as an offender is connected or powerful. Or as Standford professor Michelle Dauber put it, “Women are worth nothing to power. Nothing.:

C.K. won for his self-produced comedy show “Sincerely,” his first since admitting in 2017 to his years of sexual misconduct. Several female comics, including former colleagues, detailed examples which included C.K. locking women in his office and masturbating in front of them after ostensibly asking their permission under circumstances that the women did not feel were consensual. C.K.’s manager also threatened some of the women with career consequences if they went public.

His career ground to a halt after the admission, as he lost his television deal with FX and saw distribution of his film, “I Love You Daddy,” halted, and he vowed at the time to step away and “listen.” He resumed touring less than a year later however and has been supported since by some of the biggest names in comedy.

Comedian Jen Kirkman, who talks about the time C.K. tried to assault her in her latest album, shared a clip from the album and mocked C.K. for “acting like a victim” when he talks about his history.

Louis CK won a Grammy tonight for an album that came out after his sexual assaults (that he admitted to) that contains him acting like a victim saying "everyone knows my thing…" MY NEW COMEDY ALBUM CAME OUT THIS WEEK. HERE IS ONE OF THE BITS ON IT. https://t.co/6zXTfIvZdn — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) April 4, 2022

“There are no consequences for white cishet men,” Dr. Mia Brett said.

Story continues

Louis CK just won a whole ass Grammy while y’all are either calling for Will Smith’s head or crying about cancel culture. There are no consequences for white cishet men — Dr. Mia Brett (@QueenMab87) April 3, 2022

Masse, in addition to calling out the lack of support for survivors, also dryly noted that “‘cancel culture’ seems pretty selective, hm?” She also noted the swift, near immediate consequences for Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. “Why then, may I ask, are countless sexual abusers still working in Hollywood?”

Louis CK just won a GRAMMY. "cancel culture" seems pretty selective hm? And thanks so much to our industry for once again telling us that survivors don't matter. #HireSurvivorsHollywood #MeToo @hiresurvivors https://t.co/AKGpSjhlSQ — Sarah Ann Masse (@SarahAnnMasse) April 4, 2022

I'm seeing reports that Will Smith's projects are being stalled or cancelled as the result of what happened at the Oscars. It seems he is facing immediate and significant repurcussions for his actions. Why then, may I ask, are countless sexual abusers still working in Hollywood? — Sarah Ann Masse (@SarahAnnMasse) April 3, 2022

Read on for other comments on C.K.’s win.

Louis CK sexually harassed women by having them watch him masturbate when they didn’t want to but he has more power in their field. He just won a #GRAMMYs. Women are worth nothing to power. Nothing. — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) April 4, 2022

Louis CK just won a Grammy, so I don’t want to hear any more whining about cancel culture.



Men can sexually prey on women, the victims can have their careers and confidence destroyed, it can all go public – and there will still be no real consequences. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) April 4, 2022

He took a six month vacation. Isn't that enough penance?



/s — Jeff Craig (@foxxtrot) April 4, 2022

https://twitter.com/MarlowNYC/status/1510814123478683648