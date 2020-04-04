Louis C.K. Drops Surprise Comedy Special on His Website

Click here to read the full article.

In an unexpected move on Saturday, ostracized and controversy-courting comedian Louis C.K. dropped a surprise new comedy special on his website. It’s his first produced special since his 2017 Netflix standup entry, though the comedian has quietly been making the rounds at comedy clubs, followed by a comeback tour in 2019. Hollywood all but severed ties with him when sexual-misconduct allegations began surfacing in the fall of 2017.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Titled “Sincerely C.K.,” the special, which is streaming and available for purchase on the comedian’s website for $7.99, is intended in C.K.’s words for “those who need to laugh.” In a newsletter update, the comedian did not address the elephant in the room, although he has brought up his blackened reputation in subsequent stand-up gigs. He did, however, express that the special is intended to bring joy into people’s lives during a time of global crisis, when everyone’s on quarantine.

More from IndieWire

“I feel like there are two kinds of people in this world,” C.K. wrote. “One kind needs to laugh when things get shitty. In fact, the shittier things get, the more serious, the more dark the more terrifying, the more dangerous and dire anything is, the more important it is to laugh in the midst of it and often directly in its face.”

He continued, “The other kind of people feel that it’s important to put aside laughter in times of difficulty and give serious and painful things the respect and the silence due to them. And to bow their heads to the tragic and to show kindness to people who are afraid and hurting by not making light of their fears or pain.”

C.K. said that while he doesn’t think “either of these kinds of people is right over the other,” he identifies with the first group. “I love and respect many members of the latter group and I can’t stand many members of my own.”

Story continues

In closing, C.K. said, “For those of you that can’t laugh right now I just wish you all the peace you can grab in this shitty shitty time.”

“Sincerely C.K.” is available via his website here.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.