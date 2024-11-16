Louis has 109 yards, Schwartz kicks FG late in 4th quarter as Morehead State upends Drake 29-20

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — James Louis rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown and Thomas Schwartz V kicked a 30-yard field goal with 14 seconds left to lift Morehead State to a 29-20 win over Drake on Saturday

Matthew McClelland added a 12-yard scoop-and-score on the last play as the Eagles (7-4, 5-2 Pioneer Football League) kept the Bulldogs (7-2, 6-1) from clinching the league championship.

Drake has a one-game lead over multiple teams and plays at last-place Stetson to close the season next weekend.

Morehead State trailed 9-0 at halftime but tied the Bulldogs at 20 on a 13-yard pass from Carter Cravens to Ryan Upp with 5:08 to play.

The Eagles forced a three-and-out and then marched 42 yards to the Drake 13 for the winning kick.

Cravens was 11 of 21 for 116 yards. Morehead State's first score was a 1-yard plunge by Isaac Stopke after a 38-yard flea-flicker from wide receiver Bradley West to Nate Garnett. Lewis then put the Eagles ahead 13-12 with a 2-yard run late in the third quarter.

Luke Bailey was 27 of 40 for 210 yards and two touchdowns for Drake. He hit Parker Olthoff for an 8-yard score in the middle of the second quarter and Trey Radocha for 6 yards early in the fourth for a 20-13 lead.

