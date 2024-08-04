Louie Hinchliffe and Zharnel Hughes bow out in the semi-finals of the 100m

Team GB sprinters Louie Hinchliffe and Zharnel Hughes saw their bid for Olympic 100m gold come to and end in the semi-finals at Stade de France.

Jamaican duo Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville were the fastest men from the semis in 9.80 and 9.81 respectively, with the top two from each heat progressing.

American Noah Lyles, the reigning world champion at the distance, was third fastest, two one hundredths of a second behind Seville, while Italy’s defending Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs squeaked through as one of the two quickest remaining finishers.