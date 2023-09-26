Lough Neagh: Unionists councillors criticised for opposing motion

The motion was put forward at a Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council meeting on Monday

Unionist councillors have been criticised for opposing a motion calling for a working group to be established to tackle blue-green algal blooms in Lough Neagh.

The Sinn Féin motion was put forward at a meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on Monday.

The lough provides 40% of Northern Ireland's drinking water.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) said it broadly supported the motion but opposed an Alliance amendment.

The initial motion was proposed by Clare McConville-Walker and passed despite unionists voting against.

All DUP members voted against the motion, as did the Traditional Unionist Voice and independent unionist Paul Berry.

Four of six Ulster Unionist councillors also opposed it - with one abstention and one absence.

Speaking after the meeting, Alliance councillor Peter Lavery said it was "mind boggling that against a backdrop of ecological crisis in Lough Neagh that the DUP and UUP opposed a motion for multi-agency action on blue-green algae".

The motion called on the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (Nilga) to immediately establish a working group made up of the Department for the Environment, Agriculture and Rural Affairs along with its respective agencies, representatives from the four councils bordering the lough and other relevant agencies.

The motion called for "the development of a timebound targeted strategy to address the poor water quality and in particular the impact of toxic blue-green algae affecting Lough Neagh, and its impact on the environment, the lough's residents, businesses and recreational users".

It also called for the council explore a strategy to address blue-green algae in council-owned lakes.

Alliance councillor Robbie Alexander put forward an amendment which was accepted by Ms McConville-Walker.

This called for the creation of an independent environment agency which would act as a "regulator to ensue compliance with environmental law".

Speaking in council, DUP councillor Lavelle McIlwrath said he was "appalled" at the situation at the lough and had suggested another amendment which would have included the Ulster Farmers Union in any working group set up.

But Lord Mayor Margaret Tinsley said only one amendment could be addressed.

Speaking to BBC News NI, Mr McIlwrath said his party broadly supported the motion but opposed the Alliance amendment.

Mr McIlwrath believed that if his amendment was made his party would have supported the motion but "it never got to that point".