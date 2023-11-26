Lough Neagh: Toome protest hears call for single environment body

Mary O'Hagan, pictured with her daughter, says the crisis is not over

Protesters gathered in Toome on Sunday to highlight the environmental issues facing Lough Neagh.

They also called for the establishment of an independent agency to protect the environment.

The Loughshore Stands Up rally was the second protest organised by the Save Lough Neagh campaign group.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said Lough Neagh's problems are complex and will take decades to resolve.

The department said part of the solution is to review the impact of current policies and explore what it can do better in the short, medium and long term.

Mary O'Hagan from Save Lough Neagh said she believed the situation will get worse.

"We don't want the public to lose sight of the fact that this is not over," she added.

Blue-green algal blooms were prevalent in NI waters over the summer, not just in Lough Neagh but right up to Northern Ireland's north coast.

Water from Lough Neagh flows down the Upper Bann and into the Atlantic Ocean at the Barmouth between Portstewart and Castlerock in County Londonderry.

Toome village is in close proximity of the lough and many who attended the rally say they have noticed first-hand the deterioration of the water in Lough Neagh and surrounding areas.

Lauren Johnston said the deteriorating water quality has impacted her swimming group

Lauren Johnston is part of a local swimming group and says the water quality has gone down.

"We had to reallocate for swimming and it's sad to see it deteriorate," she said.

She added that "it's had a big impact on the local area" and it hasn't been safe to walk dogs near the water.

The former MP and civil rights leader Bernadette McAliskey was one of the main speakers at the event.

Bernadette McAliskey called for a single environmental body to be set up

Mrs McAliskey said she had been campaigning on the issue for many years.

"What is needed in the first place is one single environmental body," Mrs McAliskey said.

Story continues

"We need a Lough Neagh strategic plan."

Gary Houston from the Ulster Angling Federation said without clean water fishermen don't have a sport

Lough Neagh is the largest freshwater lake in the UK and supplies half of Belfast's drinking water and 40% of Northern Ireland's overall.

It is also home to the largest commercial wild eel fishery in Europe.

Gary Houston, the chairman of the Ulster Angling Federation, said that without clean water fishermen don't have a sport.

"This is galvanising everyone together," he said. "We need to keep this on the public agenda."