Loudoun Economic Development Welcomes Annual Fall Farm Tour With Eventzee

Tustin, CA, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announced today that Loudoun Farm has launched a family-friendly fall event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. The “Loudoun Fall Farm Tour” encourages people of all ages to engage with the farmers and explore the bounties of Loudoun County, Virginia’s harvest season.



Interested parties can join the free event by using code “farmtour” in the Eventzee app. More than two dozen farms in Loudoun County are included in this year’s event, which features GPS, photo, video, text, and quiz challenges. All challenges have educational opportunities, while allowing people to maintain social distancing by utilizing a virtual format.

“This fall event is perfect for engaging the community to learn more about their local agriculture while still having fun!” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. “The diversity included among the farms will keep this event exciting for people of all ages.”

Multiple prizes are being offered including locally sourced products, tickets to the local museum, and more. The scavenger hunt will run until Tuesday, November 16, giving participants ample time to complete all the challenges for a chance to win.

“We’re always looking for new ways to get our communities involved with the local agriculture that many of them live around,” said Buddy Rizer, Executive Director for Loudoun Economic Development. “The Eventzee app is the perfect solution for getting people to engage and learn more about our farmers.”

The locations featured in this event include farm stores, animal ranches, artisan cheese shops, (adults-only) wineries, and more! Visit the Loudoun Farms website for the full list of events. While enjoying this year’s event, participants are encouraged to purchase donation vouchers for fresh food to families in need through Loudoun Hunger Relief.

About Loudoun Economic Development

Located just outside of Washington, D.C., Loudoun County is home to a diverse economy that includes more than 1,200 farms, historical sites, wineries, and more. Loudoun Farms is a promotional effort by the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development to promote agricultural products to consumers and assist in the development of new agricultural businesses. Economic Development staff produces informational materials and sponsors educational programs, such as the Fall and Spring Farm Tours, along with other agritourism events throughout the year.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

