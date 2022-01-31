Loud noises jolt Tennessee community as manufacturing plant reports malfunction

Loud noises jolted a Tennessee community as a manufacturing plant reported a malfunction, multiple news outlets reported.

The Kingsport Fire Department responded to the Eastman Chemical Company plant after people reported hearing a sound similar to an explosion about 7:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, WCYB and WJHL reported.

The Eastman Chemical Company said the plant in Kingsport “experienced a high pressure steamline failure at our Kingsport manufacturing site resulting in vibrations that were felt by the surrounding community and loud noises from a consistent heavy release of steam,” according to a statement sent to the Kingsport Times-News.

A video posted to Facebook shows a smoke-like substance billowing into the air near the plant.

The Eastman Chemical Company and the Kingsport Fire Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for information on Jan. 31.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Explosion kills 71-year-old trying to put kerosene in heater, SC firefighters say

Home explosion leaves 2 hurt in North Carolina, cops say. Now there’s an investigation