Loud fireworks at Lakefield Campground draw complaints, prompt report

LAKEFIELD — Selwyn Township staff will be looking at ways to potentially limit the use of fireworks at the Lakefield Campground after a loud long weekend display prompted a host of complaints from residents.

Selwyn Deputy Mayor Sherry Senis said an unusually loud display of fireworks at the campground during the long weekend earlier this month led to multiple complaints from community members wondering where the noise was coming from.

“It was the loudest I’ve ever heard. It could be heard throughout the entire village (of Lakefield). I had people coming to me saying ‘enough is enough,’” Senis said.

Senis raised the issue at a council meeting Tuesday night.

Staff informed council that the fireworks were set off by a licensed professional who had been granted a permit. The permit holder notified the fire chief ahead of time, but due to a “communication breakdown,” the township’s recreation director was not given advance notice, Senis said.

The fireworks display usually occurs during the August long weekend at the campground, but it was nixed last year due to the pandemic.

“This year it would have been appropriate to at least let the community know it was going to happen so we’d be prepared for it, but that didn’t happen,” Senis later told The Examiner.

“The fireworks seem to be happening every weekend, sometimes during the week. It’s upsetting to some of our local residents.”

Aside from creating a nuisance for residents, Senis noted that noisy fireworks can also disturb and frighten pets and wildlife.

“When fireworks are set off on holidays, especially Canada Day and the May long weekend, that’s to be expected. But is it necessary during the week? Is it necessary every weekend?” Senis asked.

Senis brought forth a motion to have township staff conduct a report to explore potential restrictions on how often fireworks displays can be set off at the township-owned campground. It was carried by council.

Complaints about fireworks being set off on private property in the township are common, too, said Senis, but they’re much more difficult to enforce — by the time a bylaw officer gets to the source of a complaint, the fireworks have already ceased.

“I’m focusing on this particular location because it’s township owned,” Senis said.

A due date for the report from township staff has not been set.

In July, township council asked the Otonabee Region Conservation Authority to begin operating the 138-site campground starting in the spring of 2023. The campground occupies part of the 30-acre Lakefield Park on Hague Point and, while owned by the township, has been contracted out to a long-time private operator.

Township council decided last fall that its agreement with the current private operator would not be automatically renewed.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. He can be reached at bburke@metroland.com.

