Major incident declared in South Wales after 'loud explosion' heard on industrial estate

A major incident has been declared in South Wales after a “large fire” broke out on an industrial estate and a “loud explosion” was heard.

Roads have been closed around Severn Road in Treforest and are expected to remain closed for some time due to the “serious incident”, South Wales Police said.

Councillor Andrew Morgan said on Twitter “there is a significant fire on the Treforest Industrial Estate, emergency services are on the scene... please avoid the area”.

The incident has led local NHS emergency departments to be placed on “high alert” and people were advised not to attend A&E unless “absolutely necessary”.

Because of the explosion & fire in Treforest, all major hospitals in S. Wales including Morriston are on major incident alert. Avoid Morriston unless you have a v. serious illness or injury.

The Minor Injury Unit @ NPTH is remaining open this evening if you have a minor injury. pic.twitter.com/k3oeJ3JFzx — Swansea Bay NHS (@SwanseabayNHS) December 13, 2023

Witnesses told Wales Online they heard a “massive bang” which shook houses with one adding: “Must have been a big explosion.”

Severn Road has a number of firms based there including a car dealership, a fabrications firm, a pet shop and a gym.

‘A really loud bang and a flash of light’

Krishnaraj Nadarajah, who is the manager of a nearby Esso garage, said he contacted the fire service and shut off the pumps at the station.

Mr Nadarajah told the BBC he heard a “massive explosion” and added: “It felt like it was an earthquake or something. We went outside and there was a fire starting to build up, it was a huge fire and smoke.”

A large fire is seen at the Treforest Industrial Estate - uknip

“There was black smoke, but now it is like a white smoke,” he said.

“The noise was very loud, it was a big explosion.

“Some of the things fell down in the store, off the shelves.”

Mr Nadarajah described the situation as “very scary”.

“Now the roads are closed and we can’t go outside,” he said.

Emergency services at the scene - uknip

Phill Jones from Llantrisant had been driving along the A473 with his eight-year-old son at about 7.15pm on Wednesday.

“There was a really loud bang and a flash of light,” he said.

“My first reaction was ‘Who is letting off fireworks on a Wednesday night?’

“There was a big fireball up in the sky. I swerved the car a little bit and my son got quite animated.

“The way it went up, it was almost as if something had exploded.”.

