'A loud bang was heard': Here's what federal investigators know so far about Boeing 777 United Airlines engine failure

Dawn Gilbertson, USA TODAY
Investigations of aircraft accidents and incidents can take more than a year, but officials often get an early read on factors that may have played a role.

On Monday, two days after the high-profile engine failure on United Airlines Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu, the National Transportation Safety Board held its first briefing on the incident, highlighting potential metal fatigue to an engine fan blade and documenting a "loud bang" heard on the cockpit voice recorder.

NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt provided details on how the in-flight emergency unfolded and offered preliminary findings.

The highlights from the NTSB briefing:

► About four minutes after takeoff from Denver International Airport early Saturday afternoon, when the plane was at 12,500 feet and traveling at 280 knots, "a loud bang was heard'' on the cockpit voice recorder and increased vibrations were recorded on the affected engine. The pilots declared an emergency with air traffic controllers and began a critical in-flight checklist, including the shut down of the engine.

Boeing 777 grounding explained, visually: Pratt and Whitney engine failure involved in two incidents on same day

► The plane's condition did not require an immediate evacuation upon landing. After passengers deplaned, it was taken to a nearby United hangar for investigation. Parts from the plane, including those that fell from the sky across Bloomfield, Colorado, are now laid out on the floor of the hangar. The cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorders were shipped for analysis to NTSB facilities in Washington, D.C.

► Two of the 22 fan blades on one of the Pratt & Whitney engines were damaged. One fan blade separated at the root and the other was fractured in the middle, likely getting struck as the other blade was separating. One of the pieces was found in a soccer field in Broomfield, a Denver suburb. A preliminary investigation of the fractured fan blade shows signs of damage consistent with metal fatigue.

The signs: so-called beach marks or crack arrest marks that can often be seen with the naked eye. Sumwalt likened it to marks left during tides.

"It’s like if the ocean comes in and goes back out; you’re going to see a mark where the ocean was,'' he said.

United Airlines engine failure on Boeing 777 flight to Hawaii: What travelers need to know

The fractured fan blade is is being flown overnight by private plane to Pratt & Whitney facilities for investigation.

Under a microscope, Sumwalt said, "You can actually count the number of (flight) cycles since the initiation of that fatigue.''

► The NTSB has not yet reviewed the maintenance records for the plane and engine but that is a top priority, especially given similar incidents involving engine fan blade damage, including one on a 2018 United flight from San Francisco to Hawaii and a December 2020 Japan Airlines flight.

"What's important is that we really, truly understand the facts, circumstances and conditions on this particular event before we compare it to any other event," Sumwalt said. "But certainly we will want to know if there's a similarity.''

► There was "minor damage'' to the body of Boeing 777, where the wing joins the body of the plane, but no structural damage to the plane.

Asked why it appears in photos that there is a sizable hole in the plane, Sumwalt said the affected area is a fiberglass piece that is easily punctured.

"You couldn't go up and sock it with your fist but a piece of metal flying at a high speed could puncture it. It is not structural in nature.''

► The NTSB doesn't yet know why the engine was on fire, perhaps the scariest image to emerge from Saturday's flight.

"We do have indications that the fuel to the engine was turned off, so we will be looking to see what would have continued to propagate a fire,'' Sumwalt said.

