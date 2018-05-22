Lou Lamoriello to join Islanders front office: report

Lou is apparently on the move. (Getty)

Former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello is reportedly taking his decades of management experience to Long Island.

The 75-year-old is expected to join the New York Islanders front office in a hockey operations role, according to Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Whether it’s a role situated above general manager Garth Snow’s, or the incumbent’s position itself, Lamoriello will be “fully in charge,” according to Staple’s sources.

Lamoriello’s first order of business will be to try and re-sign unrestricted free agent John Tavares, who is eligible to hit the market on July 1. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed that the process of inking the Islanders captain has already begun, and without yet formally joining the organization.

More details are to come in the next few days, but there was contact last week between UFA-to-be John Tavares and former TOR GM Lou Lamoriello. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 21, 2018





To that, Lamoriello hasn’t yet officially left the Leafs — he’s currently under contract as a senior advisor — but team president Brendan Shanahan has made it clear he has no intention of forcing Lamoriello to stay on in that limited role.

The Leafs named Kyle Dubas as their new GM earlier in May, as Lamoriello’s run at the helm in Toronto ended after three successful seasons.

