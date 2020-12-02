Lou Dobbs Rages At William Barr, Suggests He Might Be 'Compromised' Or 'Ill'

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs fumed on Tuesday after William Barr said there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the recent election, and suggested that the attorney general must have been “compromised” or unwell to have said such a thing.

Dobbs, who has devotedly parroted Trump’s baseless “stolen election” claims since his loss to Democrat Joe Biden, went at Barr with full force even though Barr ― a loyal Trump ally himself ― waited nearly a month after the Nov. 3 election to publicly state that no evidence had been unearthed to support the president’s claims the election had been rigged.

“For the attorney general of the United States to make that statement, he is either a liar or a fool or both,” Dobbs declared. “He may be, uh, perhaps compromised. He may be simply unprincipled. Or he may be personally distraught or ill.”

The “Lou Dobbs Tonight” host also complained that Barr was joining in with the “radical Dems and the deep state and the resistance” by announcing the Justice Department had failed to find any proof of wrongdoing in the election.

Barr told The Associated Press on Tuesday that U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been following up on specific complaints and information they’ve received but that, “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”

The Trump campaign and the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani have been on a crusade alleging a nationwide conspiracy by Democrats and other hidden players to rig the election for Biden, who received 6 million more votes than the president and reaped 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. These unsubstantiated claims have repeatedly been dismissed and debunked in the courts, by bipartisan election officials and now by the Justice Department.

It’s particularly striking that Dobbs would allege Barr is working against the president, but his claims were no more outrageous than other disinformation he’s shared on his show in the past. His segments about Trump routinely earn him comparisons to state television propaganda in North Korea.

