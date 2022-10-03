Lotus Resources (ASX:LOT) shareholders have earned a 62% CAGR over the last three years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) share price down 12% in the last month. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 322% in that time. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

With just AU$2,580,303 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Lotus Resources to have proven its business plan. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. For example, investors may be hoping that Lotus Resources finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. Lotus Resources has already given some investors a taste of the sweet gains that high risk investing can generate, if your timing is right.

Lotus Resources had liabilities exceeding cash by AU$47m when it last reported in June 2022, according to our data. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. So the fact that the stock is up 56% per year, over 3 years shows that high risks can lead to high rewards, sometimes. It's clear more than a few people believe in the potential. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Lotus Resources' cash levels have changed over time.

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Given that situation, many of the best investors like to check if insiders have been buying shares. It's often positive if so, assuming the buying is sustained and meaningful. Luckily we are in a position to provide you with this free chart of insider buying (and selling).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 5.7% in the twelve months, Lotus Resources shareholders did even worse, losing 19%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 17% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Lotus Resources you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

