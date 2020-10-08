UP: Lotus farmers in distress due to inadequate supply of compost, pesticides

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): Lotus farmers in Moradabad are in distress due to inadequate supply of compost and pesticides amid the pandemic which has adversely affected the crop.

"We couldn't get enough compost and pesticides at the time of plantation which has caused diseases in the crop. Lotuses haven't come out in the best quality," Mahipal, a lotus farmer told ANI.

"The crop hasn't grown well this time, pesticides weren't available since shops were closed due to the lockdown. We couldn't even procure good quality compost because nothing was available since 3-4 months," said another lotus farmer from Moradabad.

The farmer added, "People from Delhi would usually come to buy the crop but this time nobody has approached us. Marriages, pujas and religious functions aren't taking place as the previous years. Temples stayed closed for months hence lotuses aren't selling. The lockdown has caused us great loss."

According to Shyam Gupta, Deputy Director Horticulture, "Lotus is universally loved in Indian households, it is utilised in Laxmi Pujas as well. Due to the pandemic, our farmers have suffered losses. But I think the farmers should sell their crop for ornamental use too because there is a great market for lotus in this direction." (ANI)