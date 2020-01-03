Lotto Soudal to ride disc brakes only in 2020

Lotto Soudal Ridley bikes

In an increasingly common move, Lotto Soudal has today announced the team will solely ride aboard disc brakes for the upcoming 2020 season. The Belgian team's bike sponsor, Ridley, will provide its lightweight Helium SLX Disc and the aero Noah Fast Disc, equipped with Campagnolo Super Record EPS disc groupsets.

Four of the team's leading riders, Caleb Ewan, John Degenkolb, Philippe Gilbert, and Tim Wellens will also be given the opportunity to customise their own bike's colours ahead of different races throughout the season.

The Helium SLX Disc will be ridden by Tim Wellens, who makes the switch over from rim brakes, as well as new recruit Philippe Gilbert, who joins the team from Deceuninck QuickStep.

"The Helium SLX Disc claims it's the King of the Racers. It didn't steal its name," said Gilbert. "Its agile steering and overall stiffness feel so good, it's perfect for me. I could also select the colours for this bike myself. Because of this, this Ridley already has a special sentiment for me."

Caleb Ewan took three Tour de France stage victories aboard a rim-brake-equipped Ridley Noah Fast in 2019, but will also make the switch over to discs. John Degenkolb, who joins Lotto Soudal from Trek-Segafredo, will also race aboard Ridley's aero model, opting for a green fade as the season begins.

Ridley Noah Fast specs

Frameset : Ridley Noah Fast Disc

Group : Campagnolo Super Record EPS 12 speed Disc

Wheels : Campagnolo Bora One Disc 50mm

Computer and Power meter : SRM

Pedals : Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic

Seatpost : Ridley Noah Fast

Stem : DEDA SuperZero

Handlebar : DEDA SuperZero

Bar tape : Lizard Skins DSP 2.5mm

Saddle : Selle Italia

Bottom Bracket : C-Bear Ceramic Bearings

Bottle cage : Tacx Ciro

Tyres : Vittoria Corsa 26mm tubular

Weight: 7.35kg

Ridley Helium SLX Disc specs