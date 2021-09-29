Lotto Max $70,000,000 winning ticket sold in British Columbia -- but no one has claimed it yet

One Lotto Max player in British Columbia is $70 million richer, with the winning ticket in Tuesday night's lottery draw sold in Burnaby, B.C.

The seven winning numbers are: 2 5 8 18 23 31 and 35.

Three of the 13 Maxmillions prizes were won in the draw as well, with winning tickets sold in Ontario, Quebec and the Prairies.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to claim their prize.

To date in 2021, lottery players in B.C. have redeemed more than $162 million in winnings from Lotto Max.

The odds of winning the main Lotto Max jackpot is 1 in 33,294,800 for each $5 play, and the overall odds to win a prize is 1 in 7 per $5 play.

Lotto Max is a nationwide game with draws on Tuesdays and Fridays after 7:30 p.m. PST/10:30 p.m. EST.

Tools to stop gambling

If you're looking to take a break from gambling, self-exclusion programs can be effective tools. See here for resources that are available across Canada.

